Drunken "hero of SMO" scolds customers in store in Cheboksary, Russia: "F#cking pussies! Faggots! I shed blood for you!". VIDEO

A video was posted online showing a drunken "hero of the SMO (Special Military Operation)" having a quarrel in a shop in Cheboksary, Russia.

According to Censor.NET, the author of the publication claims that the incident was triggered by a bottle of beer broken by the "hero". The Russian began to swear at the store's customers and employees.

Warning: Strong language!

