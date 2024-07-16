Drunken "hero of SMO" scolds customers in store in Cheboksary, Russia: "F#cking pussies! Faggots! I shed blood for you!". VIDEO
A video was posted online showing a drunken "hero of the SMO (Special Military Operation)" having a quarrel in a shop in Cheboksary, Russia.
According to Censor.NET, the author of the publication claims that the incident was triggered by a bottle of beer broken by the "hero". The Russian began to swear at the store's customers and employees.
Warning: Strong language!
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password