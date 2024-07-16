Russian troops strike at market in Kherson, damage caused. VIDEO

On the morning of 16 July, Russian troops once again attacked Kherson.

This was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional Military District Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, in the morning, the occupants attacked one of the markets in the city. The enemy fire damaged a business centre and commercial premises.

Fortunately, there were no injuries among the residents of Kherson.

