He manufactured low-quality FPV drones and embezzled UAH 5.7 million: Director of Khmelnytskyi company informed of suspicion. PHOTOS

The director of a Khmelnytskyi company decided to make some extra money and produced low-quality FPV drones at the request of the Netishyn City Hall.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office.

For example, the head of an LLC engaged in the production of aircraft and related equipment organised a scheme to misappropriate budget funds.

In January 2024, the company won a tender announced by the Netishyn City Council for the purchase of FPV drones to support the Defence Forces.

Read more: Explosions rang out in Khmelnytsky region: UAVs are moving towards Starokostyantyniv

In January-April 2024, the parties signed a number of contracts for the purchase of 1,000 FPV drones worth over UAH 16.4 million.

The head of the company decided to "cheapen" the production and make money on it. Instead of the video cameras and video transmitters provided for in the tender and technical documentation, the drones were equipped with devices of lower quality and almost twice as cheap.

Thus, the man misappropriated more than UAH 5.7 million of budget funds.

He was served a notice of suspicion of misappropriation of property by abuse of office (Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Read more: Woman who attacked vehicle of Shepetivka RTCR will be punished - Khmelnytskyi JTCR and SS



