Ruscists dropped KAB on Bilopillia in Sumy region. One person was killed, three were wounded, including 11-year-old girl. PHOTOS

Russian troops attacked Bilopillia in Sumy region with a guided aerial bomb. The attack killed a man, his 11-year-old daughter and wounded two other people.

"The enemy continues to commit war crimes, striking at civilians in Sumy region. This afternoon, on 18 August, Russians dropped a KAB on Bilopillia. Preliminary, one person was killed and one was wounded," the statement said.

It is noted that all the necessary services are working at the site. Medical assistance is being provided and emergency rescue operations are underway.

The consequences of the enemy attack are being clarified. There may be people under the rubble of the buildings, the RMA added.

Updated information

Later, the Office of the Prosecutor General reported that a civilian was killed, his 11-year-old daughter was injured and two people were wounded as a result of the Russian invaders' bombing of Bilopillia in Sumy region.

According to investigators, the enemy dropped the KAB on the civilian infrastructure of Bilopillia around 16:00 on 18 August.

The munition hit the house of local residents. The 33-year-old owner was killed, his 11-year-old daughter was seriously wounded, a 55-year-old woman and a 63-year-old man were also wounded. At least 5 private houses were damaged.

A pre-trial investigation has been initiated into the violation of the laws and customs of war by the Russians, combined with premeditated murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The Prosecutor General's Office also showed photos of the aftermath of the enemy attack.

