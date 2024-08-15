Restriction of movement of citizens near the border in Sumy region is connected with activity of enemy SRGs and increase in shelling - OGT "Siversk"

The activity of enemy SRGs and increased shelling of the border in the Sumy region forced to resort to additional measures. That is why restrictions on the movement of citizens near the border were introduced.

As Censor.NET informs, Vadym Mysnyk, representative of the OGT "Siversk", told about this on the air of the telethon.

"First of all, it is related to the general activity of hostilities in the Sumy direction. The enemy is increasing activity in some areas, in particular, using sabotage and reconnaissance groups. In addition, the number of shelling is also increasing," he noted.

With this in mind, additional restrictive measures are being introduced to create conditions for the safety of the civilian population and the military.

"We have to control the movement of a certain part of people in order to reduce crowding near the border," Mysnyk said.

Also remind, on August 13, the General Staff of the Armed Forces announced. that restrictions have been introduced on the movement of all categories of citizens in the 20-kilometer border zone of the Sumy region.

See more: Consequences of shelling in Sumy region: two injured, houses, and cars damaged. PHOTOS