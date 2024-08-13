Restrictions are imposed on movement of all categories of citizens in 20-kilometer border zone of Sumy region - General Staff

The military has imposed restrictions on the movement of all categories of citizens in the 20-kilometre border zone of Sumy region.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Due to the increase in the intensity of hostilities, the intensification of the activities of sabotage and reconnaissance groups, enemy special operations forces, and in order to save the lives of civilians and military personnel, the military command has imposed restrictions on the movement of all categories of citizens in the twenty-kilometre border zone of Sumy region," the post reads.

Persons are admitted to the specified territory on the basis of passports of Ukrainian citizens with a corresponding mark on the registration of residence in this zone.

"Please treat the introduction of such temporary restrictive measures with understanding," the military department called.

For more information

More detailed information on the restrictions on the movement of civilians (equipment) in these areas can be obtained at the control centre of the Sumy Zonal Department of the Military Law Enforcement Service of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

(contact phone number: +380960322339).

As a reminder, following the new wave of evacuations announced on 6 August, 3,800 people were evacuated from the frontline areas of Sumy Oblast. Of these, 175 are children.