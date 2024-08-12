In border communities of Sumy region, ruscists use up to 50 GBUs per day - RMA

Russian invaders are increasingly using guided bomb units (GBUs) to shell border settlements in Sumy region.

The head of the RMA Volodymyr Artiukh said this on the air of the national marathon "United News", Censor.NET reports.

According to him, the main sign of the situation in Sumy region in recent days is air strikes. The enemy is using new modernized bombs. On August 11, they flew to Sumy.

The occupiers also began using FAB-500 north of the city of Sumy.

"Unfortunately, there were 5 civilian casualties yesterday. To ensure the safety of the population of the border communities, we continue to take evacuation measures. As of today, we have several options and ways to evacuate," noted Artiukh.

In addition, the authorities have announced a mandatory evacuation and a forced evacuation for families with children in the Seredyna-Buda and Velyka Pysarivka communities of the region.

