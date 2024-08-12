Putin on attack on Kursk region: Kyiv wants to improve its negotiating position. There is nothing to talk about with them. VIDEO

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin said that Ukraine attacked the Kursk region allegedly to improve its negotiating position.

According to Censor.NET, with reference to the Russian media, he said this during the meeting.

According to the dictator, the Ministry of Defence should "drive the enemy out of the region".

The president of the occupying country once again said that the West is allegedly fighting against Russia "with the hands of Ukrainians".

"The enemy seeks to improve its negotiating position in the future. But what kind of negotiations can we talk about with people who strike at civilians and civilian infrastructure? Or trying to create threats to nuclear energy facilities. What can we talk about with them at all?" - Putin added.

What is happening in the Kursk region

As reported, on Tuesday, 6 August, the Russian Ministry of Defence said that fighting was continuing in the Kursk region. The invaders are pulling in reserves there.

The authorities of the Kursk region reported "attempts to break through the border".

Subsequently, the Russian Ministry of Defence assured that there was no advance of the Ukrainian Armed Forces deep into the territory of the Russian Federation in the Kursk region.

A video was posted online showing a group of Russian prisoners of war walking under escort on a road in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation

Dictator Vladimir Putin called the events "another large-scale provocation".

The Ukrainian side has not yet officially commented on the situation.

Meanwhile, the head of the Bundestag's defense committee, Faber, wished the Ukrainian Armed Forces good luck near Kursk. According to the French Ministry of Defense, "the Ukrainian offensive in the Kursk region is an initial success". The Washington Post reports that Ukraine has taken control of the Sudzha gas station.

At the same time, the UN Secretary-General has no information about the events in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation: "We have no representatives in the area".

Forbes wrote that at least three brigades, each with up to 2,000 soldiers, are involved in the operation in Kursk region. One of them, the 80th Air Assault Brigade, is one of the most powerful in the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

