Air strike on Sumy on 11 August: two people were wounded and critical infrastructure facility was damaged

In the evening of 11 August, Russian occupants attacked infrastructure facilities in Sumy district. Two civilians were injured as a result of the air strike.

This was reported by the OC "North", Censor.NET informs.

Russian invaders continue to shell the border areas of Chernihiv, Sumy and Kharkiv regions.

In total, 49 attacks (172 explosions) were recorded over the day using various types of weapons.

"Sumy - 2 explosions, probably KAB. 2 civilians were injured, 2 enterprise buildings and a critical infrastructure facility were damaged as a result of the shelling," the statement said.

