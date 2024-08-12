RMA: 3800 people have been evacuated from frontline areas of Sumy region since beginning of fighting in Russia

Following the recent new wave of evacuations announced on August 6, 3,800 people have been evacuated from the frontline areas of Sumy region. Of these, 175 are children.

The head of the Sumy Regional State Administration Volodymyr Artiukh said this on the air of the telethon, NV reports, Censor.NET informs.

"As part of the evacuation from 23 settlements announced on August 6, about 3,800 people have been evacuated as of today (August 12 - ed.), including 175 children," the official said.

In total, since July 2023, 19,800 residents have been evacuated from 115 settlements in the Sumy region's border area, including about 2,500 children.

As a reminder, mandatory evacuation of 5 communities in Sumy region is being carried out due to constant shelling by the Russian Federation.

