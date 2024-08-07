Mandatory evacuation is carried out in 5 communities of Sumy district
Mandatory evacuation of 5 communities in Sumy region is carried out.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Volodymyr Artiukh, head of the Sumy RMA, during the national marathon "United News".
"The situation in Sumy region is quite tense. The air alert lasted for more than a day. I thank our Armed Forces, the Air Defense Forces, which destroy even ballistic missiles. And a lot of explosions heard today by residents of Sumy and the region are the work of our air defense. There has never been such a cover in Sumy region," he said.
According to him, mandatory evacuation measures are being implemented in 23 settlements of 5 communities in Sumy district. It is about 6 thousand people, including 425 children.
Artiukh also said that today during a meeting of the Regional Defense Council the operational situation in the region was discussed. The military command noted that the situation is under control of the Armed Forces.
