Consequences of shelling in Sumy region: two injured, houses, and cars damaged. PHOTOS

Yesterday, Russian troops wounded two people in the Sumy region.

This was reported by the Main Department of the National Police in the Sumy region, Censor.NET reports.

According to the police, over the past day, the occupiers fired at 28 settlements in Sumy region with various types of weapons. A total of 211 attacks were recorded.

Two people were wounded as a result of hostile attacks.

In addition, 12 private houses and a car were damaged.

On 13 August, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced restrictions on the movement of all categories of citizens in the 20-kilometer border zone of Sumy region.