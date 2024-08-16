ENG
Consequences of shelling in Sumy region: One dead, three injured, administrative building and cars damaged. PHOTOS

Occupants killed 1 person in Sumy region yesterday, three more were wounded.

The National Police of Ukraine spoke about the consequences hostile shelling, Censor.NET reports.

According to the police, over the past day, the occupiers fired at 36 settlements in Sumy region with various types of weapons. A total of 177 attacks were recorded.

As a result of the Russian attacks, one person was killed, three others were injured, and an administrative building, six cars, a warehouse, a garage and a trailer were damaged. The shelling also caused two houses to catch fire.

On 13 August, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced restrictions on the movement of all categories of citizens in the 20-kilometre border zone of Sumy region.

