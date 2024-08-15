Ruscists shell Antonivka: woman is wounded
On the afternoon of 15 August, Russian troops fired on the village of Antonivka, Kherson region.
This was reported by the RMA, Censor.NET informs.
"Around 13:00, a 50-year-old woman came under enemy fire. She sustained an explosive injury, contusion and a shrapnel wound to the head," the statement said.
An ambulance crew provided medical assistance to the victim on the spot.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password