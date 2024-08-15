Ruscists shell Antonivka: woman is wounded

On the afternoon of 15 August, Russian troops fired on the village of Antonivka, Kherson region.

This was reported by the RMA, Censor.NET informs.

"Around 13:00, a 50-year-old woman came under enemy fire. She sustained an explosive injury, contusion and a shrapnel wound to the head," the statement said.

An ambulance crew provided medical assistance to the victim on the spot.

Read more: Russian UAV wounds woman in Chervonyi Maiak, Kherson region