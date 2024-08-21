He extorted $6 thousand of non-existent debt from military man: Man was detained in Dnipropetrovsk region. PHOTOS

A man who demanded $6,000 in non-existent debt from a serviceman was detained in Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was reported by the press service of the regional prosecutor's office, Censor.NET reports.

For example, a resident of Zaporizhzhia demanded that a serviceman repay a non-existent debt of USD 6 thousand.

"To force the victim to hand over the money, the suspect exerted psychological pressure and threatened physical violence in telephone conversations and in person. In addition, the man intimidated the military man's relatives and threatened to set fire to their house. Fearing for himself and his family, the man agreed to transfer the money," the statement said.

The extortionist was detained. A custodial measure of restraint has been imposed on him.

