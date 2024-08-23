What Chasiv Yar, destroyed by Russian invaders, looks like in Donetsk Oblast. PHOTOS

The soldiers of the 24th separate mechanized brigade named after King Danylo, together with their comrades from other units of the Defence Forces, continue to hold back the enemy's advance on Chasiv Yar.

This is stated on the brigade's website, Censor.NET reports.

"The invaders are mercilessly shelling the city with artillery, mortars, aircraft and drones," the statement said.

The brigade noted that Ukrainian soldiers are massively destroying enemy infantry and equipment, preventing the occupiers from entering the Siverskyi Donets-Donbas canal line, the battle is continuing.

