What Chasiv Yar, destroyed by Russian invaders, looks like in Donetsk Oblast. PHOTOS
The soldiers of the 24th separate mechanized brigade named after King Danylo, together with their comrades from other units of the Defence Forces, continue to hold back the enemy's advance on Chasiv Yar.
This is stated on the brigade's website, Censor.NET reports.
"The invaders are mercilessly shelling the city with artillery, mortars, aircraft and drones," the statement said.
The brigade noted that Ukrainian soldiers are massively destroying enemy infantry and equipment, preventing the occupiers from entering the Siverskyi Donets-Donbas canal line, the battle is continuing.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password