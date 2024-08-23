US Customs and Border Protection delegation arrives in Kyiv. PHOTO

On Friday, 23 August, Diane Sabatino, Acting Executive Assistant Commissioner of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection's Office of Field Operations, arrived in Ukraine with a delegation from the agency.

This was reported by the US Embassy in Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

"We are pleased to welcome Diane Sabatino and the U.S. Customs and Border Protection delegation to Ukraine to strengthen ties with the Ukrainian Border Guard Service as it fights against Russian invasion and defends its borders," the statement said.

Members of the US delegation paid tribute to the fallen defenders of Ukraine at the Wall of Remembrance on Mykhailivska Square.