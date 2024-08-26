Russia fired on suburb of Zaporizhzhia: Man was killed, woman was wounded. PHOTO

Russian invaders attacked Zaporizhzhia district, killing a man.

"Russians killed a civilian in Zaporizhzhia district. The enemy struck near a private house. The man was killed," the statement said.

According to the Office of the Prosecutor General, Russian troops shelled settlements in Zaporizhzhia district of Zaporizhzhia region.



As a result of the hostile attack, a local resident was killed and a woman was wounded. Civilian infrastructure was also damaged.

