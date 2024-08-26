Water supply is suspended in Zhytomyr due to Russian missile attack

Water supply has been suspended in Zhytomyr as a result of a massive Russian attack.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Zhytomyr Vodokanal.

"Dear citizens, as a result of the city's power outage due to a missile attack, water supply to Zhytomyr has been suspended.

More information on the resumption of water supply will be provided later," the statement said.

Earlier it was reported that emergency power cuts were introduced across Ukraine.

