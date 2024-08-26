ENG
Consequences of Russian attack on high-rise building in Lutsk. PHOTOS

Rescuers eliminated the consequences of another Russian attack.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the SES.

As noted, around 8:30 am, a multi-apartment residential building on one of the city's avenues was hit. As a result, the building and property of citizens were damaged.

"Rescuers of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Volyn Oblast promptly eliminated the consequences of the fire and structural damage in the apartment. In addition, they helped the residents evacuate to a safe place," the statement said.

Наслідки удару по Луцьку
Earlier, Censor.NET reported that an apartment building was damaged in Lutsk, an infrastructure facility was damaged, and a person died.

