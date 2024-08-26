Massive shelling of Ukraine: Apartment building is damaged in Lutsk, infrastructure facility is damaged, and person is killed (updated)

An apartment building was damaged in Lutsk as a result of a Russian attack.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Lutsk Mayor Ihor Polishchuk.

"An apartment building was damaged as a result of an enemy attack in Lutsk. Details about the victims are being clarified. I am at the scene," he said in a statement.

The head of the Volyn regional military administration, Yuriy Pohuliayko, said that the building was damaged by the fragments of a shahed.

"A shahed was shot down near Lutsk. The wreckage fell on the territory of the regional centre. As a result, an apartment building was damaged. As of now, information about the victims is being clarified," the statement said.

According to Suspilne, there were repeated explosions in the city.

Later, the mayor of Lutsk reported on the first consequences of the Russian shelling:

"As a result of the enemy attack, an infrastructure facility in Lutsk was damaged. There is currently information about one dead person."