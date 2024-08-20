Enemy attacked Kyiv with drones at night and cruise missiles in morning

The Russian invaders attacked Kyiv with drones at night, and at about 6 a.m., the occupiers launched missiles towards Kyiv region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the KCMA Serhiy Popko.

"The enemy is hitting Kyiv again. Again and again. The missile and drone terror does not stop! At night, the occupiers attacked the capital with attack UAVs (the drones were destroyed by air defence). And this morning, an air alert was declared due to the threat of cruise missiles. (By the way, this was the 41st air alert declared for Kyiv since the beginning of August!)," the statement reads.

In the morning, the air raid alert sounded again in the capital. The enemy attacked the capital of Ukraine from the north, probably with Iskander-K cruise missiles.

"This was the fifth missile attack on Kyiv this month! The missiles were destroyed by air defence forces and means on the outskirts of the city," Popko said.

He added that there were no casualties or damage in Kyiv. The operational update is constantly being updated.

