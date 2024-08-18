In morning, explosions rang out in Kyiv: enemy attacked with ballistics

On 18 August, at around 5 am, explosions occurred in Kyiv. They occurred during an air raid alert, which was announced due to the threat of ballistic missiles.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Air Force.

Later, they reported missiles fired in the direction of the Kyiv region.

"This is the third ballistic missile attack on the capital in August with a clear interval of 6 days between each attack!

This attack, according to preliminary data, was almost identical to the previous two. According to the information that is being verified, the Rashists again, for the third time in a row, most likely used North Korean ballistic missiles of the KN-23 type. Once again, the forces and means of our air defense did not allow the enemy to achieve its goal and hit Kyiv," said Serhiy Popko, the head of the Ukrainian Air Defence Forces.

He noted that the missiles were hit on approach to the capital.

"In addition, almost simultaneously with the ballistics, several enemy strike UAVs were flying towards Kyiv. However, our air defense soldiers made sure that Kyiv residents did not hear even the sounds of combat operations in advance. All enemy drones were destroyed far outside the city," Popko added.

No damage or casualties.

Read also on Censor.NET: Air alert declared in several regions due to enemy aircraft activity (updated)