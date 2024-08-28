Consequences of Russian missile strike on Izium. PHOTOS

Last night, Russian troops fired two X-59 missiles at Izium, Kharkiv region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Communications Department of the National Police.

As noted, on 27 August at 21:50, the occupiers shelled the town of Izium. One rocket hit the territory of a local bakery. The second hit a private household. Fifteen houses adjacent to the impact sites were damaged. 12 civilians were injured, including five children aged between 3 and 16. One child had light cuts, the others had acute stress reactions.

Consequences of shelling Izium with rockets. PHOTOS









Investigative teams, forensic experts and explosives experts were working at the scene.

Investigators opened criminal proceedings over the violation of the laws and customs of war under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.