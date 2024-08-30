Enemy conducts airstrike on civilian infrastructure in Sumy, fire breaks out, 9 people are wounded. PHOTO (updated)

Last night, on 30 August, the occupiers conducted an air strike on the civilian infrastructure of Sumy, which resulted in a fire.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

"As a result of the fire, there is smoke in some neighbourhoods of the city. Therefore, residents of the city are asked to close the windows and doors tightly and, if possible, not to leave the premises until the consequences of the enemy attack are completely eliminated," the statement said.

The head of the Sumy CMA, Oleksandr Drozdenko, said that the attack was on the northern part of the city.

Updated information

Preliminary, nine people were injured as a result of an air strike on the company, the regional prosecutor's office said.

"According to the investigation, on 30 August 2024, at around 01:30, using methods of warfare prohibited by international law, the enemy launched an air strike on an enterprise in Sumy. The fire is currently being eliminated," the statement said.



