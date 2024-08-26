Occupants attack private sector in Sumy region with KABs, one killed and 6 wounded. PHOTOS

On 25 August 2024, at about 18:30, the enemy dropped a guided aerial bomb on one of the dacha areas of Sumy.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Prosecutor's Office of Sumy region

"As a result of the occupiers' attack, 4 people were wounded, at least 12 country houses and 3 vehicles were damaged," the statement said.

Two more munitions hit a residential area of the Bezdrytska territorial community in Sumy district.

"A 54-year-old woman was killed, her husband and another woman were injured. Ten private households and three cars were damaged," the prosecutor's office said.

On the afternoon of 25 August, the enemy dropped KABs on a residential area in the village of Svesa, Shostka district, Sumy region, killing two people and injuring two others.



























