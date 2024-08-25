Occupiers carried out airstrike in Sumy region: there are already dead and wounded, apartment building was damaged. PHOTO

Russians do not stop committing crimes against the civilian population of Sumy region. This afternoon, on 25 August, the enemy carried out an air strike on the Sveska community of Shostka district.

This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military District Administration, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, three explosions were recorded.

An apartment building was damaged. All necessary services are working at the scene.



According to preliminary data, there are dead and wounded people. The consequences of the hostile attack are being clarified.

See also: Russians wound 10 civilians, including 3 children, in Sumy region over 24 hours. Photo report

Updated information

According to the Prosecutor's Office of Sumy region, on 25 August 2024, at about 03:00 p.m., using methods of warfare prohibited by international law, the enemy dropped guided aerial bombs on a residential area in the village of Svesa, Shostka district, Sumy region.



"As a result of the occupants' attack, one munition hit a tree that fell on a motorbike. The 45-year-old driver and his 37-year-old passenger were killed.



Another bomb fell on a five-story building, injuring two residents," the statement said.

As a reminder, 8 people were wounded and 1 person was killed as a result of a missile attack on the infrastructure of Sumy on the evening of 24 August.