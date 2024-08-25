Rocket attack on Sumy on 24 August: one person killed, eight wounded. PHOTOS (updated)
A rocket attack on Sumy's infrastructure on the evening of 24 August left 6 people wounded and 1 dead.
This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Censor.NET reports.
- Sumy community: 6 people were wounded and 1 person was killed in a rocket attack last night.
Subsequently, the Sumy Prosecutor's Office wrote: "According to the investigation, on 24 August 2024 at about 21:00, using methods of warfare prohibited by international law, the enemy launched an air and missile attack on the city of Sumy.
As a result of the attack, a 40-year-old man was injured and died during medical care. Another 6 men and 2 women were wounded.
Also, 5 private residential buildings, 5 apartment buildings, 2 vehicles were damaged.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password