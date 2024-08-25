Russians wound 10 civilians, including 3 children, in Sumy region over 24 hours. PHOTOS

At night and in the morning, Russians fired 27 times at the border areas and settlements of the Sumy region. 85 explosions were recorded.

This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military District Administration, Censor.NET reports.

In particular, the following areas were shelled

Verkhniosyrovatska community: a rocket attack (1 explosion) was carried out, as a result of which 10 civilians (including 3 children) were injured.

Bilopilska community: the enemy used mortars (5 explosions).

Krasnopilska community: explosive devices were dropped from UAVs (3 explosions), mortar shelling (20 explosions), and MLRS shelling (6 explosions).

Novoslobidska community: an aerial attack was carried out (1 explosion).

Stepanivska community: an aerial attack (1 explosion) was recorded.

Berezivska community: air strikes (8 explosions).

Druzhbivka community: there were aerial attacks (5 explosions).

Sveska community: aerial attacks (5 explosions) were recorded.

Mykolaivska community: aerial bombardment (3 explosions).

Putivl community: air strikes (6 explosions).

Shalyhynska community: 5 mines were dropped by Russians on the territory of the community.

Znob-Novhorodska community: the enemy fired from artillery (8 explosions).

Esman community: Russians dropped 8 mines on the community's territory.

Read more: Occupiers attack residential building in Kherson, woman is killed





