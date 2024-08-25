Occupiers attack residential building in Kherson, woman is killed

In the morning, Russian invaders shelled the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson, one person was killed.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin.

A residential building in the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson was destroyed as a result of the "arrival". Rescuers unblocked the body of the deceased woman from the rubble.

"The relevant services are currently identifying the deceased," Prokudin added.

Around 10 am on 25 August, Russian troops attacked Kherson from a UAV. Two people were injured in the attack.

"A 24-year-old man sustained explosive trauma, contusion, shrapnel wounds to his abdomen, back and thigh. Doctors assess the victim's condition as serious. The 53-year-old resident of Kherson was diagnosed with blast trauma, contusion, shrapnel wounds to the torso and leg.

Both victims were taken to hospital for medical care," the Kherson Regional Military Administration reported.

Over the past day, the enemy attacked 20 settlements in the Kherson region.

"The Russian military hit a critical infrastructure facility and a plant; residential areas of the region's settlements, including 2 high-rise buildings and 26 private houses. The occupiers also damaged garages and private cars.

As a result of Russian aggression, 2 people were killed and 9 others were injured, including 1 child," Prokudin said.