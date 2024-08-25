Attacks in Kharkiv region: number of victims increased to 13, among them - 2 children. PHOTOS

At night, Russians launched rocket attacks on the residential sector of Kharkiv and the region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

Residential buildings caught fire in the Sloboda district of Kharkiv, with 8 people injured.

In Chuhuiv, the enemy also hit the residential sector. Two residential buildings were on fire. Five local residents were injured, including 2 children.

