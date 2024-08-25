ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9830 visitors online
News
3 292 1

Attacks in Kharkiv region: number of victims increased to 13, among them - 2 children. PHOTOS

At night, Russians launched rocket attacks on the residential sector of Kharkiv and the region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

Residential buildings caught fire in the Sloboda district of Kharkiv, with 8 people injured.

In Chuhuiv, the enemy also hit the residential sector. Two residential buildings were on fire. Five local residents were injured, including 2 children.

Read also on Censor.NET: Consequences of the missile attack on Balakliya. Photo report

Харківщина
Харківщина
Харківщина
Харківщина

Author: 

shoot out (12935) Kharkiv (1257) Kharkivshchyna (1976)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 