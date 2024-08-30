Police exposed transnational drug gang that manufactured and sold methadone to Ukraine and European Union. PHOTOS

The Department for Combating Drug Crimes of the Criminal Police, together with colleagues from the Republic of Poland, uncovered a transnational group of drug traffickers who manufactured and sold methadone to Ukraine and the European Union.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Deputy Head of the National Police Andrii Nebytov on his Facebook page.

The largest laboratory in Poland was destroyed, as well as mobile laboratories in Ukraine and Poland.

"In total, 195 kilograms of crystal methadone were seized, as well as 153 kilograms of Alpha-PVP and more than 430 liters of reaction mixtures prepared for the final stage of production, 2 tonnes of precursors required for the production of synthetic drugs," said Nebytov.

Seven members of the syndicate, led by the organizer, were detained in Ukraine and Poland.

Since the beginning of the year, police have investigated and brought to court 113 criminal proceedings against organized groups and criminal organizations involved in drug trafficking. More than 2,000 drug traffickers were exposed and brought to justice.

"But this is by no means the end. Tomorrow, other criminal groups will take their place, because demand creates supply - these are the laws of economics.

Drug crime, like drug addiction, is a global problem faced by every country in the world. It cannot be solved by the police alone. It requires the will and consistent work of the entire society. First and foremost, it is a categorical rejection of drug use and the education of a healthy nation. If young people are not interested in drugs, then criminals will not be interested in this business. And all skills and preferences start in the family. Therefore, everyone should stand up to drug addiction," the post says.

