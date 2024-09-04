Russian troops strike at Lviv: houses near main railway station are burning (updated). PHOTO

Residential buildings in Lviv were damaged as a result of hostile shelling.

This was reported by the head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration Maksym Kozytskyi in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, all relevant services were sent to the site.

Earlier, Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi said that the "Kinzhals" were on the territory of Lviv.

"Air defence is working," he said.

Later, Sadovyi reported that residential buildings in the area of the main railway station were on fire.

"Two schools will not start classes today: students of Arnika and 17 remain at home. Many windows are smashed in the area of Konovalets, Braty Mikhnovskikh and Melnyk streets. We are checking the information about the victims. Stay in the shelter," the statement said.