ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
5312 visitors online
News
8 507 20

Russian troops conduct air strike on building of university in Sumy

Росіяни вдарили по університету в Сумах (фото ілюстративне)

On the evening of September 3, Russians conducted an air strike on a building of one of the universities in Sumy.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

"The enemy has used a GAB, all the necessary services are working at the scene. The consequences of the enemy attack are being clarified," the statement said.

As you know, on September 3, Russians attacked Poltava with two Iskander-M ballistic missiles. The enemy hit an educational institution and a hospital. One of the buildings of the Institute of Communications, the hospital and nearby houses were partially destroyed.

As of 9:35 p.m., 51 people were killed and 271 wounded in the attack on Poltava.

See more: Rescuers in Sumy eliminate consequences of Russian missile strike: number of victims rises to 18. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Author: 

shoot out (13016) Sumy (235) Donetsk National Univesity (13)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 