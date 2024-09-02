Rescuers in Sumy eliminate consequences of Russian missile strike: number of victims rises to 18. VIDEO+PHOTOS

The number of people injured in a Russian missile attack on a rehabilitation centre in Sumy has risen to 18.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine.

On 1 September at around 20:50 the enemy launched a rocket attack on a residential area in Sumy. The building housing the centre for social and psychological rehabilitation of children and an orphanage, as well as 6 apartment blocks were damaged.

See more: Large-scale fire caused by enemy air strike on Sumy has been extinguished: 2 people killed, 13 others injured. PHOTOS





