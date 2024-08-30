Large-scale fire caused by enemy air strike on Sumy has been extinguished: 2 people killed, 13 others injured. PHOTOS

Rescuers extinguished a fire that broke out as a result of an enemy air strike on Sumy's civilian infrastructure on the night of August 30.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

As noted, the firefighting operations over 2000 sq m took more than 12 hours.

A total of 80 personnel and 22 units of fire, rescue and other equipment, including those for working at height and water supply, were employed at the scene.



The rubble is being cleared to prevent the risk of re-ignition.



The Ministry of Internal Affairs added that two people were killed and 13 others were injured.

Read more: Occupiers attacked border village in Chernihiv region with drones: Houses are burning

Earlier it was reported that last night, on 30 August, the occupiers carried out an air strike on the civilian infrastructure of Sumy, which resulted in a fire.









