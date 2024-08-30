Occupiers attacked border village in Chernihiv region with drones: Houses are burning

Houses in the Semenivka community in Chernihiv region caught fire as a result of a Russian attack.

This was reported by the head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration Viacheslav Chaus, Censor.NET reports.

"Another enemy shelling of the Semenivka community. According to the DMA, 6 houses in the border village are burning after the drone attack," he wrote.

