ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10425 visitors online
News Russian aggression against Ukraine War
2 187 3

Occupiers attacked border village in Chernihiv region with drones: Houses are burning

Обстріл прикордоння Чернігівщини

Houses in the Semenivka community in Chernihiv region caught fire as a result of a Russian attack.

This was reported by the head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration Viacheslav Chaus, Censor.NET reports.

"Another enemy shelling of the Semenivka community. According to the DMA, 6 houses in the border village are burning after the drone attack," he wrote.

See more: Unexploded warhead of enemy UAV "Geranium-2" is discovered and defused in Chernihiv region. PHOTOS

Author: 

shoot out (13002) Chernihiv region (308)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 