Unexploded warhead of enemy UAV "Geranium-2" is discovered and defused in Chernihiv region. PHOTOS

After one of the recent air attacks in the Chernihiv region, the burnt wreckage of a downed enemy attack drone was discovered. Its warhead had not detonated.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the communication department of the Chernihiv regional police.

As noted, the explosive experts who arrived at the scene, having examined the damaged UAV, found that it was a Geranium-2 strike aircraft.

Taking into account the danger of transportation of the enemy device, the police destroyed its warhead on the spot by detonating it.

"It is strictly forbidden to move or touch the remains of missiles and unexploded ordnance on your own. If you find them, you should immediately contact the police or rescuers," the police reminded.