Consequences of enemy shelling in Sumy region: Occupants attacked 44 settlements, 1 person was wounded. PHOTOS

Over the past day, Russian invaders attacked 44 settlements in Sumy region. A total of 311 attacks were recorded.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the police of Sumy region.

As a result of the enemy's shelling, a civilian was wounded, 8 private households, 4 cars, 3 enterprises, a utility facility, 2 shops, a garage, a storage facility of a scientific institution and a low-pressure gas pipeline were damaged.

Shelling in the morning of 28 August

According to the RMA, at night and in the morning, Russians fired 23 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 94 explosions were recorded.

Bilopilska, Esmanska, Yampilska, Mykolaivska, Hlukhivska, Berezivska, Velykopysarivska, Krasnopilska, Seredyno-Budska communities were subjected to hostile attacks.

The occupiers attacked with KABs, FPV drones and mortars. In Krasnopilska community, a civilian was injured as a result of an FPV drone attack.







