Occupiers shelled Sumy region 81 times during day, almost 300 explosions were heard in region

On August 27, Russian troops fired 81 times at the border areas of Sumy region. 290 explosions were recorded.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the telegram channel of the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

In particular, they came under fire:

Krasnopillia community: the Russians fired artillery (34 explosions), mortar shelling (29 explosions), an FPV drone attack (21 explosions), and launched aerial bombs (2 explosions).

Esman community: the enemy carried out an air strike with a GAB (8 explosions), fired from a mortar (30 explosions), and attacked with an FPV drone (3 explosions).

Sumy community: the enemy struck with a Lancet UAV (1 explosion).

Berezivka community: an air strike by a GAB (3 explosions).

Bilopillia community: the enemy carried out an air strike by a GAB (9 explosions), and the Russians also fired from a mortar (18 explosions).

Velyka Pysarivka community: artillery shelling (26 explosions), mortar shelling (17 explosions), grenade launcher shelling (12 explosions), enemy attacked with FPV drones (4 explosions), and an explosive device was dropped from a UAV (7 explosions).

Hlukhiv community: GAB bombs were launched (4 explosions).

Shalyhyne community: launch of GAB bombs (1 explosion), the enemy fired at the community with MLRS (15 explosions), and mortar fire (10 explosions).

Nova Sloboda community: an attack by an FPV drone (1 explosion).

Seredyna-Buda community: the enemy attacked with FPV drones (4 explosions) and mortar fire (6 explosions).

