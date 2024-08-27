Consequences of hostile shelling in Sumy region: 20 civilians are wounded. PHOTOS

Over the past day, Russian troops fired at 49 localities in Sumy region. A total of 267 attacks were recorded using various types of weapons.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the police of Sumy region.

As a result of the occupants' shelling, 20 civilians were injured. In addition, 14 private households, 4 multi-storey buildings, 6 cars, 10 garages, a kindergarten building, premises of 2 enterprises, 2 infrastructure facilities, a medium-pressure gas pipeline and an administrative building were damaged.

