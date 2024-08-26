ENG
Consequences of hostile shelling in Sumy region: three people were killed. PHOTOS

Over the past day, Russians launched 257 attacks in Sumy region using various types of weapons.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Sumy police.

"As a result of the occupants' shelling, 3 civilians were killed and 8 others were wounded. In addition, 1 apartment building, 34 private households, 8 cars, an educational institution, an administrative building, as well as a garage and a locker room of an enterprise were damaged," the statement said.

