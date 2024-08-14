Enemy UMPB D-30 aerial bomb is defused in Sumy region. PHOTOS

In the Sumy region, explosives experts defused an unexploded UMB D-30 aerial bomb.

This was reported by the Main Department of the National Police of Sumy region, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, the munition was found in one of the villages of the region, the bomb did not explode during the fall but was damaged and split into two fragments.

"The work of the police began with the identification of the type of munition, as this gives an understanding of its safe disposal. After securing the perimeter and creating a safe zone around the discovery, police explosive experts defused the bomb by controlled detonation at a temporary detonation site nearby," the National Police said.

