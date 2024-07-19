ENG
Zaporizhzhia pyrotechnics of SES destroyed warhead of aircraft missile. PHOTOS

The SES pyrotechnics found a warhead of an aircraft missile in the flooded areas near Zaporizhzhia, which was later defused.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SES website.

It is noted that while extinguishing the fire in the floodplain area of the Dnipro River, a warhead of a guided missile was found.

"The sappers arrived at the site by boat. Subsequently, they destroyed the explosive object," the statement said.

Read more: Explosions occurred in Zaporizhzhia - RMA

The SES reminded that if a suspicious object is found, it is necessary to report it:

  • - Do not touch, disassemble, heat, or allow children to use the product.
  • Call 101, 102 or 112 immediately.

