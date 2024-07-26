In Zhytomyr region, explosives experts defuze Russian UAV warhead with 50 kg of explosives. VIDEO&PHOTOS
Police explosives experts defuze a combat unit of an enemy UAV in Zhytomyr region
This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.
"Every time after Russian attacks, police conduct a thorough examination of the fallen debris. In particular, on July 25, in Zhytomyr district, they found an undetonated UAV warhead," the statement said.
According to the National Police, this discovery posed a real threat to local residents, as it contained about 50 kg of explosives.
"Specialists of the explosive service of the Main Department of the National Police in Zhytomyr region transported the ammunition to the blasting site and destroyed it," the agency added.
