ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
5589 visitors online
News
3 097 4

In Zhytomyr region, explosives experts defuze Russian UAV warhead with 50 kg of explosives. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Police explosives experts defuze a combat unit of an enemy UAV in Zhytomyr region

This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

"Every time after Russian attacks, police conduct a thorough examination of the fallen debris. In particular, on July 25, in Zhytomyr district, they found an undetonated UAV warhead," the statement said.

According to the National Police, this discovery posed a real threat to local residents, as it contained about 50 kg of explosives.

Read more: Night attack of "Shaheds": all drones were destroyed on approaches to Kyiv

На Житомирщині знешкодили бойову частину російського дрона
На Житомирщині знешкодили бойову частину російського дрона

"Specialists of the explosive service of the Main Department of the National Police in Zhytomyr region transported the ammunition to the blasting site and destroyed it," the agency added.

See more: Zaporizhzhia pyrotechnics of SES destroyed warhead of aircraft missile. PHOTOS

Author: 

drone (1594) elimination (4932) sapper (58) Zhytomyrska region (122)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 