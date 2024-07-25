Night attack of "Shaheds": all drones were destroyed on approaches to Kyiv

At night, the Russians attacked Kyiv with drones. All enemy targets were shot down by air defense.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the head of the KCMA, Serhii Popko.

"During the extreme air alert, the occupiers' drones entered the capital from various directions, but all of them were destroyed by the forces and means of air defense (Type and number of attack drones - in the reports of the Air Force) even on the approaches," the message says.

He noted that there was no damage or casualties in the capital.

"Operational summaries are being updated and clarified," Popko said.

