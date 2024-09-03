In Poltava, 51 dead and 271 injured. Rescue operations are still ongoing - rubble is being cleared - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

In his evening video address, Volodymyr Zelenskyy described the consequences of Russia's ballistic missile attack on Poltava.

According to Censor.NET, the video was published on the president's Telegram channel.

"First of all, about the tragedy in Poltava. Rescue operations are still underway to clear the rubble. All services are involved. As of now, the number of injured is 271. Everyone is being provided with the necessary assistance. I am grateful to all the rescuers, doctors, nurses and all Poltava residents who have joined in, donated blood and supported us. We know that there are people under the rubble of the destroyed building. Everything is being done to save as many lives as possible. According to the information available now, this Russian strike killed 51 people. My condolences to all the families and friends.

Law enforcement agencies and the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine are investigating all the circumstances of this tragedy. The Russians carried out this strike with two ballistic missiles. There was an air raid alert. Everything else - every detail - must be established and verified during the investigation," Zelenskyy said.

