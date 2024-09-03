Zelenskyy and IAEA Director Grossi discuss nuclear safety in Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi on the eve of his next visit to the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the presidential press service.

The President informed about the consequences of massive Russian shelling of Ukraine's energy infrastructure with ballistic, cruise missiles and kamikaze drones, which led to the temporary disconnection of nuclear power units from the grid and a decrease in their capacity.

During the meeting, Zelenskyy and Grossi discussed strengthening nuclear security in Ukraine, in particular in the context of the inadmissibility of shelling of Ukrainian NPPs and other energy facilities. Stable external power supply is critical for the safety of nuclear power plants.

The parties agreed on the need to expand the mandate of the existing IAEA observation missions at nuclear power plants in Ukraine to ensure continuous monitoring of not only the condition of nuclear power plants, but also substations critical to their operation. The IAEA Director also assured of support for the construction of new nuclear power units in Ukraine.

