Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 620,350 people (+1390 per day), 8618 tanks, 17,694 artillery systems, 16,848 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Defence Forces have eliminated 620,350 Russian invaders.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 04.09.24 are approximately:

personnel - about 620350 (+1390) people,

tanks - 8618 (+7) units,

armoured combat vehicles - 16848 (+27) units,

artillery systems - 17694 (+30) units,

MLRS - 1177 (+0) units,

air defence systems - 940 (+0) units,

aircraft - 368 (+0) units,

helicopters - 328 (+0) units,

UAVs of the operational and tactical level - 14616 (+43),

cruise missiles - 2580 (+0),

ships/boats - 28 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

motor vehicles and tankers - 24007 (+35) units,

special equipment - 3014 (+12)

втрати військ РФ в Україні

"The data is being updated," the General Staff added.

