Mother and her three daughters - Yaryna, Daryna, and Emilia - died due to attack of Russian Federation on Lviv. PHOTO

The Russian attack on Lviv killed a mother and her three daughters. Her husband, the girls' father, is alive.

This was announced by Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

He posted a photo of the family.

"After today's attack, only the man in this photo survived. His wife Yevgeniya and their three daughters - Yaryna, Daryna, and Emilia - were killed in their own home," he said.

According to Sadovyi, Yaryna Bazylevych was standing behind him. The girl was 21 years old. She worked in our Lviv - European Youth Capital 2025 office.

See also: A large depth of rubble at one of the locations in Lviv. There may be people under it, - UMA

"In the center of Europe, Russia is exterminating entire families of Ukrainians. the Russians are killing our children, our future," adds Sadovyi.

What we know about the Russian attack on Ukraine on 4 September 2024

As reported, on the night of 4 September, Russia launched 5 Tu-95 MS strategic bombers. Later it became known about the launches. In the morning, the occupiers also took off with MiG-31K and Tu-22M3. The Air Force reported that there was a threat to the western regions. It also became known that houses in the area of the main railway station in Lviv were burning due to the Russian attack. According to the latest reports, 7 people were killed and many wounded. According to doctors, 11 people are in critical condition.

In addition, there was an explosion in Kryvyi Rih. Later it became known that the enemy had launched a missile attack on a civilian infrastructure facility in Kryvyi Rih.